Cayuga County native's Christmas movie to premiere this week

A Christmas movie by a Cayuga County native will premiere on national television this week.

Kevin Losani is the co-director, producer and editor of "Fuhgeddabout Christmas," a 91-minute movie that will premiere at 8 p.m. Wednesday on VH1 (channel 29 on Spectrum, channel 217 on Verizon).

The movie stars rappers Justina Valentine and Conceited of Nick Cannon's comedy series "Wild 'N Out." According to the movie's synopsis, Valentine "hosts a Christmas dinner that brings together her wild Italian American family (featuring Justina playing several of her family members), her friends and her boyfriend, all while a reality show camera crew captures the hilarious chaos." Teresa Giudice, Nick Cannon, D.C. Young Fly, Perez Hilton, Renee Graziano, Sway Calloway, Vinny Guadagnino and Vincent Pastore also star.

It's the latest of many projects for Losani, a 2003 Union Springs High School graduate who went on to attend Cayuga Community College. He has worked on many live action and animation projects, such as the animated web series "The High School Drama Show." In 2017, he won three New York Emmy Awards for news segments he worked on.

In a news release, Losani said making his first feature movie with a budget and celebrities was a lifelong aspiration.

"It took years of dedication and sacrifice to reach this level," he said.