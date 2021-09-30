Cayuga County square dance club celebrates 60 years, invites new members

Congratulations to the Cayuga Cut-Ups Square Dance Club — 60 years as a club, family and community!
It was 1961 and the McGees, Perrys, Stevens and Dickmans got together in the members’ basements to dance. Doug Schultz and Tom Trainor were the first callers for the club. Their first activity was a summer weekend on Association Island at Henderson Harbor. With a budget of $10 to $15 to start the new year, they decided to have the weekend locally at Owasco Lake and in 1986, they celebrated 20 years of summer weekends: Wells College, Emerson Park, Gulliver’s farm. All became locations for the party and dancing!
The club has danced at Owasco Elementary School, the Masonic temple, the Elks Lodge, the YMCA, St. Peter’s church, Auburn United Methodist Church and, recently, at Bailiwick Market & Cafe’s gazebo. Let’s not forget the festivals and fairs that were part of the demonstrations through the county and state: CNY TomatoFest, the Cayuga County Fair, the New York State Fair, the Wheat Harvest Festival, the Jordan Fall Festival and so many parades!
Reviewing the 10 scrapbooks created by club historians over 60 years, I saw the family that was created. Members shared dancing, yet the family events impressed me the most: weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, graduations, baby showers, picnics, weekends, parties and funerals all told the story of family creating a community.
We are proud to be a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization with established bylaws and elected leadership encouraging and supporting the folk dance of modern western square dance. We are looking for new members, with open houses at 7 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 14 and 21, at First United Methodist Church, 2744 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. (We wear masks for indoor dancing and use hand sanitizer after each tip.)
All are welcome to come. Join the family!
Linda English is secretary for the Cayuga Cut-Ups Square Dance Club. For more information, find the club on Facebook.