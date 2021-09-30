Cayuga County square dance club celebrates 60 years, invites new members

Congratulations to the Cayuga Cut-Ups Square Dance Club — 60 years as a club, family and community!

It was 1961 and the McGees, Perrys, Stevens and Dickmans got together in the members’ basements to dance. Doug Schultz and Tom Trainor were the first callers for the club. Their first activity was a summer weekend on Association Island at Henderson Harbor. With a budget of $10 to $15 to start the new year, they decided to have the weekend locally at Owasco Lake and in 1986, they celebrated 20 years of summer weekends: Wells College, Emerson Park, Gulliver’s farm. All became locations for the party and dancing!

The club has danced at Owasco Elementary School, the Masonic temple, the Elks Lodge, the YMCA, St. Peter’s church, Auburn United Methodist Church and, recently, at Bailiwick Market & Cafe’s gazebo. Let’s not forget the festivals and fairs that were part of the demonstrations through the county and state: CNY TomatoFest, the Cayuga County Fair, the New York State Fair, the Wheat Harvest Festival, the Jordan Fall Festival and so many parades!