The town of Throop will celebrate the changing of the seasons with a Fall Jamboree from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Throop Fire Department pavilion, 7159 Beech Tree Road, Throop.
The event will feature food trucks, vendors, crafters, a scarecrow building contest, a chili cookoff, the safe child ID program from the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, a performance by the Sisterhood of the Traveling Broom, a cake wheel, children's games and live music by 8-Traxx from 7 to 10 p.m.
For more information, call the town office at (315) 252-7373.