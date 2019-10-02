{{featured_button_text}}
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Broom 1

Fran Rothel, center, and members of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Broom rehearse in Auburn.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The town of Throop will celebrate the changing of the seasons with a Fall Jamboree from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Throop Fire Department pavilion, 7159 Beech Tree Road, Throop.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The event will feature food trucks, vendors, crafters, a scarecrow building contest, a chili cookoff, the safe child ID program from the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, a performance by the Sisterhood of the Traveling Broom, a cake wheel, children's games and live music by 8-Traxx from 7 to 10 p.m.

For more information, call the town office at (315) 252-7373.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0