Cayuga County venue among local SAMMY winners

A Fair Haven winery, a Marcellus singer/songwriter and a band that regularly performs in the Cayuga County area took home Syracuse Area Music Awards on Friday.

Colloca Estate Winery won the People's Choice Award for Best Venue at the 2022 SAMMYs, held at the Palace Theatre in Syracuse.

The winery, whose Lake Effect Vineyard Stage sits on the shore of Little Sodus Bay, hosts live music and more entertainment most weekends.

"Our heartfelt appreciation goes out to all of our friends and supporters," Colloca said in a news release. "It's a great honor for us, and for all the musicians."

Sydney Irving, of Marcellus, was the recipient of the Brian Bourke Award for Best New Artist.

Irving began writing songs when she was 11, and her most recent release is the album "Relax With Fiends." She has performed at local venues like Auburn Public Theater and CNY TomatoFest.

"I play out as much as I can," she told The Citizen in 2018. "I really want to connect to people through music."

Taking Best Americana for "Unmasked" was The Ripcords. The band consists of Irv Lyons Jr., Rex Lyons, Jay Gould, Tom Witkowski and Steve Palumbo.

Irv Lyons Jr. said in a news release that "Unmasked" captures the band's ability to blend blues, rock, swing, jazz and more, as well as its own originals. The album was also nominated for a Native American Music Award for Best Blues Recording, and the band for Group of the Year in the same awards.

Other SAMMY winners that make stops in the area include Count Blastula (Best Jam Band for "Strange Mutations") and Fritz's Polka Band (Best Other Style for "The Hands of Time").

For more information, including the full list of 2022 Syracuse Area Music Awards winners, visit syracuseareamusic.com.

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.