Cayuga County wineries to host Harvest Festivals

Two wineries, one on the south end of Cayuga County and one on the north end, will celebrate the harvest with festivals this weekend.

Treleaven Wines will host its Harvest Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the winery, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry. The event will feature music by the Delta Mike Shaw Band beginning at 1 p.m., food by Simply Cookie's Kitchen, lawn games, pumpkin painting contests and more. Admission is free and open to the public, but there is a $2 fee if selecting a pumpkin for painting.

Then, from 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, Colloca Estate Winery will host its own Harvest Festival at the winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling. It will feature an estate tour at 2 p.m., stomping grapes and a pie eating contest at 4 p.m., and live music, a harvest food menu, wine tastings and the winery's wine bar and wood-fired kitchen. Admission is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit treleavenwines.com or collocawines.com.