Cayuga County winery to host Food, Wine and Jazz Festival
ENTERTAINMENT

Cayuga County winery to host Food, Wine and Jazz Festival

Colloca Estate Winery

Colloca Estate Winery in Fair Haven.

 Kyle D. Maddaugh

Colloca Estate Winery in Fair Haven will host the Lake Ontario Food, Wine and Jazz Festival Sunday, Sept. 5.

The festival will feature beverages by local wineries, craft breweries, cideries and distilleries, as well as a menu of farm-to-table bites like lobster avocado cups, mojito pork crostada and smoked brisket sliders.

The day's music lineup begins at 1 p.m. with The Cortini Brothers featuring Tommy Ciappa, followed by Max and the Kats at 2:30 p.m. and Nancy Kelly at 4 p.m.

The winery is located at 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling.

Admission to the festival is $20 in advance, which covers admission, 15 tasting tickets and a commemorative wine glass to use at the festival and take home. Tickets will be $25 at the door.

For more information, visit collocawines.com.

