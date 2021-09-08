Cayuga County winery to host Oktoberfest celebration

The Citizen staff
Colloca Estate Winery will break out the pretzels, beer and more when it hosts Fair Haven Oktoberfest at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12.
The winery, located at 14678 W. Bay Road in Sterling, will host a performance by the Krazy Firemen Band, of Rochester, with dancing. Along with German beer and wine, the winery will serve a menu of soft pretzels with whole grain mustard, wine bratwurst with kraut on a roll, perogies, mini sauerbraten with red cabbage and spätzle, and pork schnitzel with kraut and German potato salad.
Admission to the event is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit colloca.com.
