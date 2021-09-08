Cayuga County winery to host Oktoberfest celebration

Colloca Estate Winery will break out the pretzels, beer and more when it hosts Fair Haven Oktoberfest at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12.

The winery, located at 14678 W. Bay Road in Sterling, will host a performance by the Krazy Firemen Band, of Rochester, with dancing. Along with German beer and wine, the winery will serve a menu of soft pretzels with whole grain mustard, wine bratwurst with kraut on a roll, perogies, mini sauerbraten with red cabbage and spätzle, and pork schnitzel with kraut and German potato salad.