Cayuga County's O'Hara agricultural museum spruced up and ready for visitors

Like museums throughout the area and beyond, Cayuga County's Ward W. O’Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum/Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center was closed to visitors all spring because of the COVID-19 shutdowns.
But activity inside the museum at Emerson Park in Owasco did not stop.
Instead, the museum used the time to establish new exhibits and complete substantial refurbishments, and that results of that work have been available for the public to see since the start of the summer.
The museum put out a press release this week announcing many of the updates, and encouraging residents to check out the offerings in a safe, socially distanced manner.
Among the upgrades:
• A new heating system that will allow the facility to be warm throughout the winter months;
• Insulation for the entire museum that helps it stay warm in cold months and cool when it's warm outside.
• Fresh painting in many areas of the museum.
• Refurbishment of the museum's miniature circus and train exhibit room.
• New children activity stations and 10 new photo spots for people to take pictures of their children in farm scenes.
And the popular stalwarts at the museum remain in place, such as the dairy room, one-room school, blacksmith shop, carpenter shop, country kitchen, bedroom and parlor (along with an implement building), a room devoted to Auburn and Cayuga County businesses and an herb garden with over 40 plants growing in above-ground planters.
"There are many more exhibits to numerous to mention," the museum said in its release. "Come rediscover the days gone by of Auburn and Cayuga County."
The museum also stressed that it has COVID-19 safety protocols in place, including masks and social distancing. "But with over 18,000 square feet of exhibit space there is plenty of room for everyone," it said.
While many of the traditional spring, summer and fall community events at the museum had to be cancelled, it is still planning for its Festival of Trees program during the Christmas season. That is scheduled to operate Nov. 21 through Jan. 31.
Ward W. O’Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum/Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission and parking are free.
