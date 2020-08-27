Cayuga County's O'Hara agricultural museum spruced up and ready for visitors

And the popular stalwarts at the museum remain in place, such as the dairy room, one-room school, blacksmith shop, carpenter shop, country kitchen, bedroom and parlor (along with an implement building), a room devoted to Auburn and Cayuga County businesses and an herb garden with over 40 plants growing in above-ground planters.

"There are many more exhibits to numerous to mention," the museum said in its release. "Come rediscover the days gone by of Auburn and Cayuga County."

The museum also stressed that it has COVID-19 safety protocols in place, including masks and social distancing. "But with over 18,000 square feet of exhibit space there is plenty of room for everyone," it said.

While many of the traditional spring, summer and fall community events at the museum had to be cancelled, it is still planning for its Festival of Trees program during the Christmas season. That is scheduled to operate Nov. 21 through Jan. 31.

Ward W. O’Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum/Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission and parking are free.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0