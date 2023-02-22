The Cayuga Lake Rabbit & Cavy Show will return to Fingerlakes Mall this weekend with more than 1,000 rabbits, guinea pigs and more.

The 15th annual show will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25 and 26, at the Event Center at the mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Admission is free and open to the public.

There will be rabbit and cavy shows both days, including all-breed shows both days and a rare breed rabbit show on Sunday featuring Argente brun, English/French lop, Jersey wooly, Netherland dwarf and more.

For more information, visit fingerlakesmall.com or cayugafestival.net.