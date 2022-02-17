Cayuga Lake Wine Trail announces bacon event details

The Cayuga Lake Wine Trail will start the spring sizzling with its eighth annual Bacon on the Lakein event.

Taking place Saturday and Sunday, March 19 and 20, the event offers itineraries of six wineries and bacon-infused dishes paired with wines at each.

Admission also comes with three additional wine tastings at each stop, a souvenir wine glass and a digital recipe book to recreate the dishes from all 12 wineries. They include bacon jalapeno mac and cheese, bacon arancini balls, bacon-wrapped peaches with a balsamic glaze and bacon Parmesan stuffed mushrooms.

“We’re extremely delighted that we have a full lineup of events this year, and especially pleased to be bringing this crowd favorite," said Katherine Chase, the wine trail’s executive director, in a news release. “In 2015 when we first launched this event, we weren’t sure how well it’d go, and year after year it’s been proven that wine and bacon are truly the most unconventional, yet amazing wine pairing there is. And every year, the wineries step up their food-making game and bring is bigger and better dishes to try.”

In the Cayuga County area, the wine trail includes Long Point Winery in Aurora and Montezuma Winery & Hidden Marsh Distiller in Seneca Falls.

Tickets to Bacon on the Lakein are $110 for a table of two, with third and fourth options available for $40 each.

For more information, including tickets, visit cayugawinetrail.com.

