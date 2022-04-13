Cayuga Lake Wine Trail bringing back Wine & Herb event

The Cayuga Lake Wine Trail will host its annual Wine & Herb event for the 30th year the weekends of April 30 and May 7.

The event offers multiple pre-planned itineraries consisting of six wineries. In the Cayuga County area, the trail includes Long Point Winery in Aurora and Montezuma Winery in Seneca Falls.

Each stop will feature a fresh spring dish paired with a local wine, as well as three additional wine tastings. Dishes will include basil chicken pesto salad, stuffed pepper soup and Mexican pasta salad.

At their last stop, guests will receive a souvenir glass, and every pair of guests will receive a set of 12 potted herbs or vegetable plants. A digital recipe book and plant guide will be emailed as well.

“We’re pretty excited to be bringing this event back after two years off," said the trail's executive director, Katherine Chase, in a news release. “We have an amazing potted herb and vegetable list that includes cilantro, basil, hot peppers, tomatoes, spinach, parsley, and more. This event is a great way to spend time with friends, sample some great wines, and get started on your garden!”

Event tickets are $125 for tables of two, and $230 for tables of four.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit cayugawinetrail.com.

