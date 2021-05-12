Cayuga Lake Wine Trail hosting Flights and Florals event

The Cayuga Lake Wine Trail will celebrate spring with a new event, Flights and Florals, taking place in May at participating wineries.

Attendees will choose from multiple predetermined itineraries of six wineries, and enjoy a wine and food pairing at each. They will also receive a collection of potted flowers and recipes for all the food from the event. Among the spring-inspired recipes along the trail will be limoncello shrimp scampi, tabouli salad, golden citrus cake and asparagus salad. All will be paired with complementary wines.

“What better way to celebrate spring than with an event that includes fresh foods, wine and potted plants?” said Katherine Chase, the wine trail’s executive director, in a news release. “If you’ve done an event with us in the past, this one will look a bit different, but adjustments had to be made in order to bring everyone a safe and compliant event. What remains true is the top-notch wine, tasty food, and overall good time the guests will have. We’re certain everyone who attends will have an absolute blast, in the safest way possible!”