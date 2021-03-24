Cayuga Lake Wine Trail to bring back bacon event in April

After being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail's annual Bacon on the Lakein event will return April 16-18.

Twelve of the trail's 14 wineries will participate in the event. Attendees will choose from multiple itineraries of six wineries, and experience wine and food pairings at each stop. Recipes will include caramelized onion, bacon and apple flatbread; loaded baked potato soup; bacon cheeseburger casserole; and bacon, banana and maple pound cake with peanut butter icing. Patrons will take home recipes from all 12 wineries.

In the Cayuga County area, the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail includes Long Point Winery in Ledyard and Montezuma Winery in Seneca Falls. All wineries on the trail that are currently open are following COVID-19 guidance. Patrons must be seated for tastings, snacks are served with beverages and additional sanitation is being performed.

“The wine trail and the individual wineries have worked tremendously hard to figure out a safe way to bring you this event, so naturally, it’s going to look a little different,” said Katherine Chase, the wine trail's executive director, in a news release. “What remains true is the top-notch wine, tasty food, and overall good time the guests will have. We’re certain everyone who attends will have an absolute blast, in the safest way possible!”