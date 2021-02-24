Cayuga Museum announces 2021 season opening, exhibit

The Cayuga Museum of History & Art in Auburn will open for the 2021 season, its 85th, on Wednesday, March 3.

The museum will continue operating under restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including a maximum capacity of 20. Visitors therefore must RSVP, and wear masks while inside the museum.

March will see the museum host part one of "The Memory Project," a schedule of exhibits that explore the history, art, science and other facets of how people remember. In part one, "Processing the Past," historical photos of Cayuga County will be shared and visitors will be challenged to ask themselves, "How does this photo shape the way I think about this moment?"

Located at 203 Genesee St., the museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. It has new admission levels: $10 general admission, $8 for seniors and military personnel, $5 for students with valid IDs and free for museum members and children 12 and younger.

The museum also offers regular online programming, including its Museum at Home series on social media. For more information, visit cayugamuseum.org/museum-at-home-online-programming.

To make a reservation to the museum, visit cayugamuseum.org/visit-us, email geoffrey@cayugamuseum.org or call (315) 253-8051.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0