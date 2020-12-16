Cayuga Museum closing for 2020 season this weekend

The Cayuga Museum of History & Art in Auburn will close for the year on Saturday, Dec. 19, with free admission that day.

The 203 Genesee St. museum will be open from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday by reservation only. To make a reservation, call (315) 253-8051.

On display at the museum is Victoria Fitzgerald's "Separation of Art With a Capital 'A,'" a collection of the Auburn painter's portraits of inspirational women artists.

The museum's online programming will continue through the end of the year at cayugamuseum.org/museum-at-home-online-programming. New events will continue next year.

For more information, call (315) 253-8051 or email geoffrey@cayugamuseum.org.

