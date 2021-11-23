Cayuga Museum concludes 2021 exhibit with look at families, holidays

The Cayuga Museum of History & Art will conclude its 2021 exhibit, "The Memory Project," by focusing on families and the holidays.

Part three of the exhibit, "Festivity and Family: Memory Through Tradition," will open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27. With more than 50 holidays celebrated by different cultures and religions from November to December, the exhibit will examine memories of food, family and other traditions that come with those holidays in Cayuga County.

"This exhibit will be a living examination of the families who live here today," the museum said in a news release.

"Come explore the different family traditions and memories that have woven the fabric of Cayuga County!"

The exhibit will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Jan. 8 at the museum, 203 Genesee St., Auburn.

Admission on the exhibit's opening day will be reduced to $5 for the general public. Regular admission is $10 for the general public, $8 for seniors and military, $5 for students with valid ID and free for members and children 12 and younger. A joint pass that also includes admission to the Schweinfurth Art Center next door is $15.

For more information, visit cayugamuseum.org or call (315) 253-8051.

