Cayuga Museum exhibits look at representation in art, building history

A new exhibit at the Cayuga Museum of History & Art will explore the lack of representation of women in art. Meanwhile, a new exhibit on the museum's website explores the history of the building itself.

Opening Saturday, Oct. 3, at the 203 Genesee St. museum will be artist Victoria Fitzgerald's "Separation of Art with a Capital 'A.'" The exhibit celebrates the powerful women who inspired the artist, and also examines how much progress there is to make at making the art world truly representative of a broad spectrum of talent. The show will be on display at the museum until the end of the year.

Before that exhibit opens, the museum will explore the history of the Willard-Case Mansion in a digital exhibit at cayugamuseum.org. The exhibit will be on the website for the rest of the month of September.

The museum is open to the public in blocks of 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. It is only open to members on Tuesdays.

All visitors must make reservations by calling (315) 253-8051, and all visitors older than 2 must wear face masks.

For more information, visit cayugamuseum.org

