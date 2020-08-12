Cayuga Museum renames digital program, highlights suffrage history

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cayuga Museum of History & Art has renamed its digital programming now that the Auburn museum has reopened from closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Museum at Home," formerly "Museum in Exile," will continue to deliver online interactive content for the whole family, the museum announced in a news release.

Additionally, the museum will highlight the women of Cayuga County who fought for the right to vote during August, the centennial month that the 19th Amendment giving them that right was ratified in the United States. The series begins with Emily Howland, of Sherwood. To follow the series, visit cayugamuseum.org and click on "Museum at Home: Digital Programming."

The 203 Genesee St. museum is open to the public in blocks of 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. It is only open to members on Tuesdays.

All visitors must make reservations by calling (315) 253-8051, and all visitors older than 2 must wear face masks.

For more information, visit cayugamuseum.org/re-opening-information.

