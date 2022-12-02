Cayuga Museum to celebrate '100 Years of Sound Film' with screening, party

With Dec. 14 marking the 100th anniversary of Theodore Case's invention of sound-on-film technology, the Auburn museum where that invention took place will celebrate with two events this month.

The Cayuga Museum of History & Art, home of the Case Research Laboratory, will screen a documentary about the Auburnian's invention at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Terry Cuddy's 1997 documentary "Dialogues of Early Sound Film" covers the history of the laboratory where Case used a light-sensitive cell to record the word "hello" onto a film strip with perfect clarity 100 years ago, as well as the global impact of the invention. Cuddy will also give a presentation at the screening, which will take place in the Carriage House Theater at the museum, 203 Genesee St., Auburn.

Admission to the screening is $5 for museum members and $10 for nonmembers.

At 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, the museum will host a birthday party for sound film in the theater, where some of the earliest sound films ever made were created. The party will feature live jazz, take-home science projects for families, commemorative merchandise and birthday cake. There will also be rarely seen early sound film footage and accounts provided by special guests.

Admission to the party is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

For more information about the museum's celebration of the 100th anniversary of sound film, visit cayugamuseum.org/100-years-of-sound-film.