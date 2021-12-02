Cayuga, Ontario lake wine trails to host holiday tour events

Two local wine trails will invite guests to tour their many stops this holiday weekend.

First, the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail will continue its annual Holiday Shopping Spree this weekend.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4 and 5, guest will be welcome to select six of the trail's 13 wineries and stop at them for wine tastings, holiday-inspired food, a digital recipe book, a souvenir wine glass and more. Participating wineries in in the Cayuga County area include Long Point in Ledyard and Montezuma in Seneca Falls.

Holiday Shopping Spree tickets are available in bundles of four only in order to make social distancing easier due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit cayugawinetrail.com.

Also this weekend, the Lake Ontario Wine Trail will celebrate Christmas Around the World. Wines, ciders and spirits will be paired with foods from around the world at the nine stops on the trail, which include Colloca Estate Winery in Fair Haven. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, along the trail.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit lakeontariowinetrail.com.

