Celebrated 'Century': Jordan native pens book about prolific singer

Tish Oney was about 12 years old when, one day, she was called into the living room of her Jordan home by her mother, Beth. On television was a PBS concert special featuring Beth's favorite singer, Peggy Lee. And as she watched Lee perform on that Atlantic City stage, Tish became a fan as well. But little did she know just how much Lee would truly shape her life.

Since that day, Oney has graduated from Jordan-Elbridge High School and pursued a musical education that culminated in a Doctorate of Jazz Studies at the University of Southern California. A musicologist, she's taught at Syracuse University, Hobart and William Smith Colleges and other universities, and appeared on several international media outlets. She's also performed at jazz festivals and with symphonies, and recorded five critically acclaimed albums. The most recent of them, 2019's "The Best Part," showcases contemporary jazz composers from central New York.

Oney's latest credit, however, looks back at Lee. Releasing Aug. 20 from publisher Rowman & Littlefield is "Peggy Lee: A Century of Song," a biography that traces the prolific singer's music career and legacy in jazz, blues and other genres. The book refers to Lee's centennial year, and comes as the Peggy Lee 100 global campaign celebrates her and her 50 years of work.