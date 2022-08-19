Celtic punk band, 'American Idol' winner join New York State Fair lineup

The Prodigals, an American Irish punk band, will bring Celtic melodies and rock rhythms to the New York State Fair next week, and a country singer has also been added to the fair's lineup of acts.

According to a news release, The Prodigals released their 10th album earlier this year. Based in New York City, they’re a staple act on Fridays and Saturdays at Paddy Reilly’s Music Bar – the only all-draft Guinness Bar in the country – and they’ve headlined international venues as well. Their music has been featured in major film and television scores including the 2008 crime drama "Pride and Glory."

“When we got the opportunity to book The Prodigals, we couldn’t pass it up,” interim fair director Sean Hennessey said in a statement. “Fairgoers are excited about Irish Punk music. The proof is in the reception that The Dropkick Murphys consistently receive when they come to The Fair. We hope New Yorkers will turn out to see what The Prodigals are all about!”

The band is set to rock the Chevy Court stage at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25.

Also announced this week, up-and-coming country music star Noah Thompson is set to perform at Chevy Court at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4.

Thompson, a Kentucky native, won the 20th Season of "American Idol" with 16 million votes on May 22. Throughout the season, the 20-year-old won over America with performances of “Stay” (made famous by Rihanna), “Falling” (made famous by Harry Styles), and “Landslide” (made famous by Fleetwood Mac). Another memorable moment from the season came when he sang a duet with Melissa Etheridge, performing one of her most well-known songs, “I’m the Only One.” The night that Thompson was crowned winner, viewers were introduced to his original song, “One Day Tonight,” which went to number one on iTunes All Genres and Country charts right away.

According to a news release, prior to "American Idol," Thompson was working in construction – singing for his coworkers as they framed houses – and caring for his 1-year-old son, Walker.

“Noah Thompson’s journey is relatable for many New Yorkers and fairgoers," Hennessey said. "We are stoked to have him performing on our stage, just weeks after being crowned the winner of one of the most popular singing competitions in the world."

All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with fair admission. All concerts at the fair are sponsored by Chevrolet.

Chevrolet Music Festival concerts include:

• Plush, 2 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Park stage

• Jimmie Allen, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court stage

• Chevelle, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Park stage

• David Nail, 2 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Park stage

• Great White, 6 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Court Stage

• The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T, 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Park stage

• Claud, 2 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Park stage

• Niko Moon, 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court stage

• TLC, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Park stage

• Tesla, 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court stage

• Lawrence, 2 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Park stage

• Bryce Vine, 6 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court stage

• The Jacksons, 8 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court stage

• Foreigner, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Park stage

• Max Weinberg's Jukebox, 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court stage

• Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Park stage

• Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone, 1 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court stage

• Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court stage

• Patti LaBelle, 6 p.m. Aug. 31, Chevy Court stage

• Nelly, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Chevy Park stage

• Alex Miller, 1 p.m., Sept. 1, Chevy Court stage

• 38 Special, 6 p.m., Sept. 1, Chevy Court stage

• Riley Green, 8 p.m. Sept. 1, Chevy Park stage

• Tai Verdes, 1 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage

• Lizzy McAlpine, 2 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Park stage

• Gin Blossoms, 6 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage

• 24KGoldn, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Park stage

• COIN, 2 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Park stage

• Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Park stage

• Midnight Star (Headlining Annual FunkFest), 8:30 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Court stage

• City Girls, 8 p.m. Sept. 4, Chevy Park stage

• Resurrection – A Journey Tribute Band, 1 p.m. Sept. 4, Chevy Park stage

• Gary Sanchez; Prince tribute, 12 p.m. Sept. 5, Chevy Court stage

• Night Ranger, 4 p.m. Sept. 5, Chevy Court stage