Change on the stage: Auburn native returning with NYC company for shows at college

Melody Brooks' passion for theater took her through Cayuga Community College, and this weekend, it'll take her back there.
Brooks, who now lives in New York City, will return to her hometown of Auburn with the theater company she founded to present two nights of shows about positive social change. Brooks will direct the New Perspectives Theatre Company in performing "Oh My, Goodness" and "Our Lady of Broad Street" Friday at the college, and "Suffragists From the Stage" Saturday.
The first two shows come from the company's Women's Work Short Play Lab, which Brooks started in 2008 to give women playwrights a place to develop work that's ready for the stage.
"People often think plays by women are like 'chick flicks' that can only be of interest to women," she said. "Our goal is to develop high-quality professional playwrights who happen to be women."
Every year, the lab accepts six writers and assigns them a theme. The short plays that result are produced at a week-long festival in August, as well as short play festivals across the country. And two of the plays are taken to an annual festival in Bogota, Colombia, in April. "Oh My" and "Broad Street" are this year's selections for that festival, Brooks said.
"Oh My" was written by Cayenne Douglass to the theme of "unhinged," and is based on the real story of two strangers thousands of miles apart randomly tied together in a life-or-death struggle. "Broad Street" was written by Jane Denitz Smith to the theme of "resistance is futile," and tells the story of a New York architect seeing the Virgin of Guadalupe after restoring a historic hotel.
"Suffragists," meanwhile, was created by Mari Lyn Henry and developed by Brooks. It details the women's suffrage movement and the role of theater women within it. Those women were instrumental in staging marches and pageants, as well as suffragist plays performed by women's clubs to raise awareness of the cause on Broadway and the vaudeville circuit, Brooks said.
You have free articles remaining.
"We're reclaiming women theater artists who've been written out of theater textbooks," she said.
The three plays also share Auburn DNA. Brooks, who grew up on Elizabeth Street, became a member of the Auburn Children's Theatre when she was 8. She later toured on its ACT-Wagon and worked at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse. And during her time with the organization now known as The Rev Theatre Co., Brooks said she witnessed firsthand the power of audience interaction.
Under Susan Riford, Brooks said, the ACT always included chase scenes through the audience, where performers would sit among and even on the people there. She believes that interaction made plays, even material as challenging as Shakespeare, more understandable to children. Ever since, Brooks has sworn by breaking the fourth wall, she said, and this weekend's shows are no exception.
"The actors who've worked with us over the years never want to go back to pretending the audience isn't there," she said.
After graduating from Auburn High School, Brooks' theater education continued at Cayuga Community College under professor Dan Labeille, whom she credited as a mentor who "got me thinking about theater as a career, as opposed to just something to do." He also encouraged Brooks to pursue opportunities in London and later New York City, where she wound up after college.
In those cities, Brooks said, she was struck by the diversity of the people — diversity she didn't see mirrored in the theater. So in 1991, she started New Perspectives to "bring together everybody under one roof," including women, people of color and people with disabilities. The company has also been a pioneer in nontraditional casting, Brooks added.
That theme of inclusion runs through the three plays Brooks is directing this weekend, and particularly "Suffragists," which she's excited to stage near the home of the women's rights movement.
"Our aim is not to exclude, but to cast a wider net," she said.
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.