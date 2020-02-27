Change on the stage: Auburn native returning with NYC company for shows at college

If you go

WHAT: New Perspectives Theatre Company presents "Oh My, Goodness," "Our Lady of Broad Street" and "Suffragists From the Stage"

WHEN: First two shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, third show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29

WHERE: Irene A. Bisgrove Theatre, Cayuga Community College, 197 Franklin St., Auburn

COST: Tickets to one show $14 seniors, $20 general admission; tickets to both shows $21 seniors, $30 general admission

INFO: Visit cayuga-cc.edu or nptnyc.org