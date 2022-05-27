 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charity tap night for Unity House taking place at Auburn bar

Tinkers Guild

Tinkers Guild on Franklin Street in Auburn in 2014.

 The Citizen file

A charity tap night for the 45th birthday of Unity House of Cayuga County will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, at Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn.

Local youth collective Perform 4 Purpose will provide live music. There will also be raffles and food. 

Donations will be accepted for Unity House, which has a fundraising goal of $1,000 for the night. The organization provides transitional and permanent housing, respite, rehabilitative and employment services for people with mental illness, developmental disabilities and/or substance use disorders from which they are recovering.

For more information, visit unityhouse.com.

