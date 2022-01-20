 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CENTRAL NEW YORK

Chart-topping rapper 24KGoldn scheduled for New York State Fair

  • Updated
  • 0
state fair

Rapper 24KGoldn is set to perform at the New York State Fair.

 Provided

Rapper 24KGoldn, whose song with Iann Dior, “Mood,” set music chart records, will make his New York State Fair debut this year.

The fair announced Thursday that 24KGoldn will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, on the Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience festival grounds. “Mood” became the first song ever to top four Billboard music charts at the same time.

“We love bringing up-and-coming talent to the Fair and it’s clear that 24KGoldn has a bright future ahead," Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a news release. "This is a show that fans of rap, rock and alt rock are going to enjoy.”

The show is the second rap act scheduled so far. The fair previously announced that Art of Rap, featuring Ice-T and co-founder Mick Benzo, will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at Chevy Park. That show, which also includes host Boogie Black and DJ Kevie Kev Rockwell, is scheduled for the second night of the fair, which begins Aug. 24 and runs through Sept. 5.

The fair announced in December that concerts at Chevy Court will begin at 6 p.m. this year to allow fairgoers to attend both major evening concerts at Chevy Court and the fair's Chevy Park venue on the west end of the fairgrounds.

The fair is also establishing designated smoking areas this year in response to complaints about cigarette and marijuana smoke ruining the experience for some visitors.

