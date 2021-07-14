Cheap Trick to play final day of New York State Fair

Cheap Trick will help close out the New York State Fair music series with an evening performance on the final day of the fair.

The band's seventh appearance at the fair will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6, on the Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience festival area near the Midway. The band is known for hits such as “I Want You To Want Me” and “The Flame."

“This is a perfect way to close the Fair’s music season – with one of the great rock bands of all time. They put on a wonderful show and this will be a great way to cap off a final day of rides, food and excitement,” Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a news release.

The concerts are included with fair general admission of $3.

Other acts announced for the 2021 fair:

• LOCASH, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20

• Nas, 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20

• 98 Degrees, 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21