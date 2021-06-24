Cherry Festival to feature music, animals and more at Cayuga Lake winery

The Cherry Festival will return to Varick Winery for the 16th year this weekend with live music, activities featuring the fruit and more.

The festival will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 26 and 27, at the winery, 5102 Route 89, Romulus. The festival will take place rain or shine.

Both days will feature arts and crafts, specialty food vendors, cherry picking, spud chucking, adoptable animals, alpacas, panning for gold and more. There will also be live music from 2 to 5 p.m. by the Inner Crazy on Saturday, and Howie Bartolo on Sunday, as well as live dance performances by Witchy Women of the Finger Lakes at 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday.

Admission to the festival is free and open to the public. Following COVID-19 guidance is required.

For more information, visit varickwinery.com or call (315) 549-8797.

