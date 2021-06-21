 Skip to main content
Chevy Court or Chevy Park? Where NY State Fair will hold its concerts
alert top story

Fairgoers attend the Why Don't We concert at Chevy Court in 2019. 

 Michael J. Okoniewski, NYS Fair

The New York State Fair will hold concerts at Chevy Court, while moving its biggest shows to the west end of the fairgrounds. 

State Fair Director Troy Waffner said Monday that Chevy Court will be used for concerts after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last week that the fair could operate at 100% capacity. Before that change, the fair planned to use its Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience festival grounds for all shows. 

Now, Chevy Park will host what the fair considers to be its biggest concerts. Fourteen of the fair's scheduled concerts will be held on the Chevy Park stage. The performers will include Nas (8 p.m. Aug. 20), 98 Degrees (2 p.m. Aug. 21), Beach Boys (8 p.m. Aug. 28), Dropkick Murphys (8 p.m. Aug. 29) and Halestorm (8 p.m. Aug. 31). 

Chevy Court, which became the main concert stage after the Grandstand was demolished in 2016, will continue to host concerts at 2 and 7 p.m. daily. There have been 18 concerts announced for the Chevy Court stage, including LOCASH (7 p.m. Aug. 20), Three Dog Night (7 p.m. Aug. 26), Oak Ridge Boys (2 p.m. Aug. 31) and Uncle Kracker (2 p.m. Sept. 3). 

Waffner explained the decision to shift concerts to Chevy Park. One reason is that the venue allows performers to have large banks of lights and video walls. 

"We're planning the biggest and best fair in our 180-year history and investing more than ever in the greatest free music lineup at any fair in America," he said. "Moving our biggest shows to the 15-acre Chevy Park stage means more people than ever will be able to enjoy these concerts and have plenty of room to feel safe and comfortable and dance if the spirit moves them." 

The New York Experience festival grounds is a grassy area near a pond at the west end of the fairgrounds. It was added in 2017 — one of the improvements to the fairgrounds that was supported by the state's $120 million investment. The venue offers more space than Chevy Court, which is located near the main gate and between some of the fair's most popular buildings. 

At Chevy Court, large crowds could create traffic jams on nearby walkways. There also isn't much room to spread out — a new concern due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

While the fair is scheduling national touring acts, there will be local and regional performers. Booking those concerts will depend on the available openings, according to the fair. 

The fair will run from Aug. 20 through Sept. 6. 

The fair's concert lineup so far:  

Date

Chevy Park 2pm

Chevy Park 8 pm

Chevy Court 2 pm

Chevy Court 7 pm

August 20

 

Nas

 

LOCASH

August 21

98 Degrees

 

 

RATT

August 22

 

Brothers Osborne

 

 

August 23

 

Foreigner

Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra.

Bishop Briggs

August 24

 

Train

The Spinners

Dire Straits Legacy

August 25

Jameson Rodgers

REO Speedwagon

 

Russell Dickerson

August 26

 

Bell Biv Devoe

 

Three Dog Night

August 27

Sister Sledge

Melissa Etheridge

 

 

August 28

 

The Beach Boys

 

Great White/Vixen

August 29

Noah Cyrus

Dropkick Murphys

 

Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

August 30

 

 

Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone

Grandson

August 31

 

Halestorm

Oak Ridge Boys

Jamey Johnson

September 1

 

 

Sheena Easton

Blue Oyster Cult

September 2

 

 

 

Starship w/Mickey Thomas

September 3

 

 

Uncle Kracker

 

September 4

 

 

 

 

September 5

 

 

 

 

September 6

 

 

 

 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

