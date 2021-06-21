Chevy Court or Chevy Park? Where NY State Fair will hold its concerts

The New York State Fair will hold concerts at Chevy Court, while moving its biggest shows to the west end of the fairgrounds.
State Fair Director Troy Waffner said Monday that Chevy Court will be used for concerts after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last week that the fair could operate at 100% capacity. Before that change, the fair planned to use its Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience festival grounds for all shows.
Now, Chevy Park will host what the fair considers to be its biggest concerts. Fourteen of the fair's scheduled concerts will be held on the Chevy Park stage. The performers will include Nas (8 p.m. Aug. 20), 98 Degrees (2 p.m. Aug. 21), Beach Boys (8 p.m. Aug. 28), Dropkick Murphys (8 p.m. Aug. 29) and Halestorm (8 p.m. Aug. 31).
Chevy Court, which became the main concert stage after the Grandstand was demolished in 2016, will continue to host concerts at 2 and 7 p.m. daily. There have been 18 concerts announced for the Chevy Court stage, including LOCASH (7 p.m. Aug. 20), Three Dog Night (7 p.m. Aug. 26), Oak Ridge Boys (2 p.m. Aug. 31) and Uncle Kracker (2 p.m. Sept. 3).
Waffner explained the decision to shift concerts to Chevy Park. One reason is that the venue allows performers to have large banks of lights and video walls.
"We're planning the biggest and best fair in our 180-year history and investing more than ever in the greatest free music lineup at any fair in America," he said. "Moving our biggest shows to the 15-acre Chevy Park stage means more people than ever will be able to enjoy these concerts and have plenty of room to feel safe and comfortable and dance if the spirit moves them."
The New York Experience festival grounds is a grassy area near a pond at the west end of the fairgrounds. It was added in 2017 — one of the improvements to the fairgrounds that was supported by the state's $120 million investment. The venue offers more space than Chevy Court, which is located near the main gate and between some of the fair's most popular buildings.
At Chevy Court, large crowds could create traffic jams on nearby walkways. There also isn't much room to spread out — a new concern due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the fair is scheduling national touring acts, there will be local and regional performers. Booking those concerts will depend on the available openings, according to the fair.
The fair will run from Aug. 20 through Sept. 6.
The fair's concert lineup so far:
Date
Chevy Park 2pm
Chevy Park 8 pm
Chevy Court 2 pm
Chevy Court 7 pm
August 20
Nas
LOCASH
August 21
98 Degrees
RATT
August 22
Brothers Osborne
August 23
Foreigner
Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra.
Bishop Briggs
August 24
Train
The Spinners
Dire Straits Legacy
August 25
Jameson Rodgers
REO Speedwagon
Russell Dickerson
August 26
Bell Biv Devoe
Three Dog Night
August 27
Sister Sledge
Melissa Etheridge
August 28
The Beach Boys
Great White/Vixen
August 29
Noah Cyrus
Dropkick Murphys
Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
August 30
Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
Grandson
August 31
Halestorm
Oak Ridge Boys
Jamey Johnson
September 1
Sheena Easton
Blue Oyster Cult
September 2
Starship w/Mickey Thomas
September 3
Uncle Kracker
September 4
September 5
September 6
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.