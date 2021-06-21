Chevy Court or Chevy Park? Where NY State Fair will hold its concerts

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We're planning the biggest and best fair in our 180-year history and investing more than ever in the greatest free music lineup at any fair in America," he said. "Moving our biggest shows to the 15-acre Chevy Park stage means more people than ever will be able to enjoy these concerts and have plenty of room to feel safe and comfortable and dance if the spirit moves them."

The New York Experience festival grounds is a grassy area near a pond at the west end of the fairgrounds. It was added in 2017 — one of the improvements to the fairgrounds that was supported by the state's $120 million investment. The venue offers more space than Chevy Court, which is located near the main gate and between some of the fair's most popular buildings.

At Chevy Court, large crowds could create traffic jams on nearby walkways. There also isn't much room to spread out — a new concern due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the fair is scheduling national touring acts, there will be local and regional performers. Booking those concerts will depend on the available openings, according to the fair.

The fair will run from Aug. 20 through Sept. 6.

The fair's concert lineup so far:

Date Chevy Park 2pm Chevy Park 8 pm Chevy Court 2 pm Chevy Court 7 pm August 20 Nas LOCASH August 21 98 Degrees RATT August 22 Brothers Osborne August 23 Foreigner Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra. Bishop Briggs August 24 Train The Spinners Dire Straits Legacy August 25 Jameson Rodgers REO Speedwagon Russell Dickerson August 26 Bell Biv Devoe Three Dog Night August 27 Sister Sledge Melissa Etheridge August 28 The Beach Boys Great White/Vixen August 29 Noah Cyrus Dropkick Murphys Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes August 30 Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone Grandson August 31 Halestorm Oak Ridge Boys Jamey Johnson September 1 Sheena Easton Blue Oyster Cult September 2 Starship w/Mickey Thomas September 3 Uncle Kracker September 4 September 5 September 6

