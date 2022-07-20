Chicago singer-songwriter, viral 'Landslide' performer coming to Auburn

Ashley "Slim" Stevenson, a singer-songwriter and Chicago subway performer who has achieved viral success on YouTube, will perform at Auburn Public Theater at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 23.
Stevenson has since released a full-length album of her own songs, "Freedom." She began singing when she was 3 and performing in "The Tunnels" of Chicago in the 2010s. Her music career took off in 2016 with a recording of her performing "Landslide" by Fleetwood Mac, a video that has since been viewed more than 32 million times.
Tickets to the concert are $20 in advance and $25 at the door of the theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn.
The concert is being promoted as part of the city's celebration of the bicentennial of Harriet Tubman's birth.
For more information, visit facebook.com/ashslimstevenson or auburnpublictheater.org.