Children's author to give presentation in Auburn

Children's author and illustrator Jeff Mack will give a presentation Thursday, March 12, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 74 State St., Auburn.

A comic con with book sales will begin the event from 6 to 6:30 p.m., followed by Mack's presentation from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Mack will then take questions and sign books from 7 to 7:30 p.m.

Mack graduated from Skaneateles High School in 1990. In addition to the event, he will be visiting each Auburn elementary school this week as well.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit jeffmack.com.

