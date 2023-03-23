Music by Vivaldi and more will be performed by central New York's MasterWorks Chorale at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn.

The choir will present "Hear My Voice: Vivaldi, Rutter and Paulus" that afternoon, with chamber orchestra, harp and soloists.

Directed by Kip Coerper, the program will include Antonio Vivaldi's "Gloria" in D (1715), John Rutter's "Requiem" (1985) and Stephen Paulus' "Gabriel's Message" (2000).

"Requiem" "casts a spell of yearning and joy," the choir said in a news release, while "Message" "hails the Annunciation in a lilting Basque tune with harp accompaniment."

Tickets are not required for the performance, but there will be a suggested donation of $10 for adults. It is free for children 18 and younger.

Proceeds will support the choir, which will present the performance with support from the Columbian Foundation.

The performance will be approximately one hour with no intermission.

For more information, visit masterworkscny.org.