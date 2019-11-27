{{featured_button_text}}
MasterWorks Chorale

The MasterWorks Chorale will continue its holiday season with a performance by its chamber singers ensemble at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn.

Accompanied on the chapel's historic organ by music director Kip Coerper, the ensemble will present a cappella choral music from the Renaissance through the 20th century, as well as Christmas carols.

Admission is $10 at the door, and proceeds support the Community Preservation Committee's care of the chapel.

The full MasterWorks Chorale will also perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Elbridge Community Church, 109 E. Main St., Elbridge, followed by Christmas supper at 5 p.m.

The chorale's upcoming Cayuga County-area performances also include "Christmas All Aglow" at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at First Presbyterian Church, 97 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Admission to the concert, which will feature selections from "Messiah" and more holiday music, is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and free for children 18 and younger.

For more information, visit masterworkscny.org.

