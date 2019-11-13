{{featured_button_text}}
The MasterWorks Chorale performs at St. Mary's Church in Auburn.

MasterWorks Chorale will welcome the holiday season with "Messiah Sing!" at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at SS. Peter & John Episcopal Church, 169 Genesee St., Auburn.

The concert will feature the 65-member chorale performing the Christmas portion of George Frideric Handel's "Messiah," as well as the "Hallelujah" chorus. Kip Coerper will direct the choir and soloists, and Philip Fillion will accompany the chorale on the church's 1887 Roosevelt organ.

The chorale is also inviting the public to join the performance. Singers of all abilities can attend an open rehearsal at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the church.

The performance is free and open to the public. A free will offering for the church's soup kitchen will be collected. The performance is also supported in part by the Stanley W. Metcalf Foundation.

For more information, visit masterworkscny.org.

