The Rev Theatre Company wants to present holiday shows when it makes sense. And this year, it made sense.
The organization formerly known as the Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival will present "Sister's Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi's Gold" this weekend at the West End Theater in Auburn. Brett Smock, the company's producing artistic director, said it's easier to present winter shows at the former West Middle School auditorium — which the company began leasing two years ago — than at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Emerson Park. And the show "Christmas Catechism" follows, "Late Nite Catechism," was a hit when the company presented it in 2015, Smock said.
Like "Late Nite Catechism," "The Mystery of the Magi's Gold" follows the character of Sister, a Catholic nun who scolds and quips with the best of them. Created in 1993 by Maripat Donovan and Vicki Quade, Sister saves some of her best barbs for the audience, with whom she frequently interacts. She'll be portrayed this weekend by Nonie Newton-Riley, who portrayed Sister here in 2015.
"You could see the show every night and it'd always be different because of the audience's input," she told The Citizen in 2015. "I wouldn't be doing it this long if it wasn't so much fun."
The runaway success of "Late Nite Catechism" led what was one show in Chicago to a series of them across the country. "Magi's Gold" sees Sister attempt to solve the titular mystery, which The Rev described as "CSI: Bethlehem." Using her scientific tools, and assisted by a local choir and some audience members, Sister also creates a living Nativity in the course of her investigation.
You have free articles remaining.
Smock stressed that "Magi's Gold" isn't the same show as the one the company presented in 2015. But those who saw "Late Nite Catechism" will respond to this weekend's show in similar fashion.
"People can either relate to their Catholic schooling or upbringing, or laugh at the hilarity of it all," Smock said. "The Sister evokes funny (and sometimes terrifying) situations and memories."
"Christmas Catechism" will be the first show The Rev has presented at the West End Theater. Smock said The Rev has been investing in the venue so it can not only host small productions like this weekend's, but also "fully produced, family-oriented fare" in the future. He said that the theater is accessible and the site of many memories for the people in Auburn who attended school there.
"Christmas Catechism" will also be one of the first shows the theater company has presented under its new name since announcing it in September. The transition into The Rev is going well, Smock said, and will be mostly complete by the opening of the 2020 season June 10 with "Rocky: The Musical." He also noted that the company name is the only thing about it that's changing. Everything else will remain the same, including the names of its three venues: The Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, West End Theater and Carriage House Theater at the Cayuga Museum.
"Same art, same venues, same values," Smock said. "It's an exciting time."