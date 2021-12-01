Christmas in Aurora to feature crafts, trombone concert, more

Christmas in Aurora will herald the holiday season with crafts, a free concert and more Saturday, Dec. 4, in and around the lakeside village.

Events include:

• All day: Outdoor Holiday StoryWalk at the Aurora Free Library, 370 Main St. (For additional events, visit aurorafreelibrary.org.)

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Craft fair at Patrick Tavern, 302 Main St. Featuring spinning, felting and knitting demonstrations, eggnog and fire cider, seasonings, chocolate, fine art, jewelry and more.

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Silent charity auction at the Masonic temple, 325 Main St. Bid on donated items to support the Aurora Historical Society, as well as the Book Lovers' Ball Raffle for a handmade sampler quilt to support the Aurora Free Library (tickets $10).

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Local artists, refreshments and performances, including caroling, at the United Ministry of Aurora, 337 Main St.

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Tours of the Inns of Aurora's newly restored Taylor House Conference Center, 396 Main St.

• 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Curated selection of paintings, photography, jewelry, pottery and more at Copperesque Boutique Gallery, 378 Main St. Includes painting demonstration at 5 p.m.

• Noon to 5 p.m.: Open house and holiday shop at Robert LoMascolo's Antique Print Shop, Route 90 and Moonshine Road.

• Noon to 5 p.m.: Holiday Festival at Treleaven Winery, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry, with cookie decorating, live music and more.

• Afternoon: Mulled cider, local gift shopping, pastries, snacks and more at the Village Market, 385 Main St.

• 2 p.m.: Free concert by Bones East trombone octet at the Morgan Opera House, 370 Main St. Christmas and secular music, with conductor William Harris, formerly of Syracuse Symphony. Donations for the King Ferry Food Pantry will be accepted. Masks required.

• 4 p.m.: Village tree lighting at 373 Main St., in front of the post office.

• 4:30 p.m.: Pizza at the Aurora Fire Department, 456 Main St., for pickup or eating there. Masks required. To order, call (315) 364-8590 after 3 p.m.

For more information on Christmas in Aurora, visit auroranewyork.us.

