HOLIDAYS

Christmas in Weedsport to include festival, parade, open house

Weedsport Winter Festival

Santa and Mrs. Claus bring Christmas cheer to the Weedsport Winter Festival in 2017.

 Megan Ehrhart

The Weedsport Winter Festival will be among a few holiday events happening this weekend in the Cayuga County village.

The festival, which replaced Weedsport's Old Tyme Christmas event of more than 20 years in 2017, is organized by the school district's Association of Parents and Teachers. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, in Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School, 2821 E. Brutus St., Weedsport. There will be more than 75 crafters and vendors, guests Santa and Mrs. Claus and Capt. Jack, food, raffles and more.

After the festival will be the Weedsport Christmas parade at 3 p.m. Beginning and ending at the fire department, it will wind its way through several streets in the village.

Meanwhile, the Old Brutus Historical Society in the village will host a Christmas open house from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. The 8493 N. Seneca St. museum will feature a large running electric train display by historian Rich Wieczorek, several dollhouses and more. For more information, contact the museum at (315) 834-9342.

