Christmas on Main Street: Port Byron to host new holiday celebration

When the organizers of Canal Day in Port Byron sat down at the end of the summer to review how the revived celebration went, they realized they wanted to do another village event for Christmas.

That was the beginning of Christmas on Main Street, which will take place Saturday throughout Port Byron. It will feature a vendor fair, horse-drawn carriage rides, specials at local businesses and more.

One of the centerpieces of the celebration will be a 26-foot Christmas tree with LED lights donated to the Canal Day Committee by an anonymous source. It will be located across from the post office on Main Street, next to the Mentz town building, organizer Ron Powers told The Citizen. He said the source donated the tree when they learned the village wanted to have a tree lighting at its celebration.

Like Canal Day, which the committee brought back in September for the first time since 2004, it's been awhile since Port Byron has celebrated Christmas as a community, Powers said.

That's exactly what will happen Saturday, he continued, with plenty of events planned at the main event area near the Christmas tree and throughout the village. The event area will feature Santa, several local vendors, festive food, coffee and hot cocoa, and live music, including a performance by the Port Byron school jazz band and chorus at 4 p.m. Also taking place there will be:

• Horse-drawn carriage rides from noon to 3 p.m., leaving from Sponable Drive and proceeding up Main Street to Maple Street and back around. Rides cost $5 per person and are for ages 6 and older.

• A Polar Plunge Dunk Tank from noon to 3 p.m. Three balls cost $5.

• Buddy the Clown will present his Amazing Christmas Spectacular from 3 to 4:30 p.m., featuring special holiday balloon animals like Rudolph, Christmas tree balloons and balloon wreaths.

• A coloring contest with a deadline of 3 p.m. Children ages 3-5 and 6-8 can print off the sheets at facebook.com/canaldayscny, color them and turn them in. One prize will be given in each age group.

• The lighting of the Christmas tree at 5 p.m.

• A raffle for a gift card basket valued at $300 organized by Port Byron League, with tickets costing $5 each or $20 for five.

• Donations for the Port Byron Food Pantry will be accepted, including food and personal care products like toothpaste, soap, deodorant, shampoo and conditioner.

• Painted stones with "PB 2022" on the back will be hidden in the village days before Christmas on Main Street. Those who find them can turn them into the committee's booth that day for a prize.

Additionally, several businesses and other sites throughout Port Byron will host their own special events during Christmas on Main Street:

• A brunch buffet with Santa and friends from 9 a.m. to noon at Potters Farm to Fork, 1951 Route 31, which is sponsoring Christmas on Main Street. The event will repeat from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

• A Cookie Walk from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Port Byron United Methodist Church, 8510 South St. Road, with homemade cookies, fudge and candy available for $10 a pound.

• A Holiday Open House from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Samuel Center for Canal History (formerly St. John's Church), 36 Rochester St., featuring a gift shop, refreshments and more.

• Holiday activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Port Byron Library, 12 Sponable Drive, including hot cocoa bombs, cupcake decorating, photos with Santa and gifts (at 12:30 p.m.) and a prize drawing.

• Hot mulled cider, homemade chili, children's crafts and free gifts (while supplies last) from noon to 4 p.m. at Calvary Harvest Fellowship, 104 Main St.

• A Holiday Open House from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Lock 52 Historical Society, 73 Pine St., featuring displays of holiday advertising from Mentz history, hot mulled cider and heritage cookies.

"Everyone's doing something," Powers said. "It's the whole village coming together."