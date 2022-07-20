Chubby Checker to perform at NY State Fair

Rock-'n'-roll legend Chubby Checker is coming back to the New York State Fair to “twist again” when the 80-year-old performer plays the Chevy Court stage at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29.

Checker, whose career spans more than 60 years, is a fan favorite. This will be his fourth performance at the fairgrounds, having performed in 1981, 1995 and 2013. Though he is best known for “The Twist,” the first No. 1 song of all time from Billboard’s Hot 100, he first topped the charts in 1959 with “The Class.” He released singles through the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s and most recently the early 2000s. Checker is also known for covering popular 1960s hits during his concerts.

“Chevy Court will be the place to be to shake hips and sing along to classic songs during the afternoon on the first Monday of the New York State Fair,” said interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey in a press release Wednesday. “We are thrilled that Chubby Checker is able to come back to show us all how ‘The Twist’ is done. We are fortunate to have this musical icon join our variety of musical entertainers!”

All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with fair admission. All concerts at the fair are sponsored by Chevrolet.

To date, Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced include:

· Jimmie Allen, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court stage

· Chevelle, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Park stage

· Great White, 6 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Court Stage

· The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T, 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Park stage

· Niko Moon, 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court stage

· TLC, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Park stage

· Tesla, 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court stage

· Foreigner, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Park stage

· Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Park stage

· Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone, 1 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court stage

· Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court stage

· 38 Special, 6 p.m., Aug. 31, Chevy Court stage

· Nelly, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Chevy Park stage

· Alex Miller, 1 p.m., Sept. 1, Chevy Court stage

· Riley Green, 8 p.m. Sept. 1, Chevy Park stage

· Tai Verdes, 1 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage

· Gin Blossoms, 6 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage

· 24KGoldn, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Park stage

· COIN, 2 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Park stage

· Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Park stage

· Midnight Star (Headlining Annual FunkFest), 8:30 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Court stage

· City Girls, 8 p.m. Sept. 4, Chevy Park stage

· Resurrection – A Journey Tribute Band, 1 p.m. Sept. 4, Chevy Park stage

· Night Ranger, 4 p.m. Sept. 5, Chevy Court stage