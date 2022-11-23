City of Auburn announces details of 2022 parade, more holiday events

Auburn's Holiday Parade will march through the city for the 35th year beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26.

The parade will march from North Fulton Street down East Genesee Street to William Street, where it will turn left and conclude at Memorial City Hall for the city's annual tree lighting ceremony.

The parade will feature floats, music and performances by local businesses and community organizations, including characters from Dickens Christmas in Skaneateles, the Ghostbusters of Central New York, Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES and the Undead Street Crew. New this year will be Auburn High School's Vanguard Marching Band. Floats will be judged on creativity, holiday theme, enthusiasm and more. First place will receive $150, second $100 and third $75, and winners will be announced after the parade.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will appear at the end of the parade on the float from Healing H'Arts Equestrian Center. They will also take part in the tree lighting ceremony, where they will welcome visitors.

Along with the parade, the city is promoting Small Business Saturday that day. For a full list of local businesses and specials they're offering that day, find the event on Facebook. The Downtown Auburn Business Improvement District also offers a gift card that can be used at more than 40 participating businesses, available at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center at 25 South St.

Downtown businesses are also invited to participate in the Window Wonderland Walk, a collaboration between the BID and The Citizen. The public can vote on windows decorated for the holidays between Dec. 12 and Dec. 18, and the winner will be announced Dec. 24. Participants will have access to free promotional opportunities, and a voter drawing for a $50 BID gift card will be held as well.

For more information on the Window Wonderland Walk, visit go.auburnpub.com/winterwonderland or find the event on Facebook.