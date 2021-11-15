City of Auburn announces Holiday Parade, tree lighting details

The city of Auburn's Holiday Parade didn't proceed down Genesee Street for the first time in 33 years in 2020. But it will be back, Santa and all, on its customary Saturday after Thanksgiving this year.

The city's 34th annual Holiday Parade will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, and travel from the corner of East Genesee and North Fulton streets down Genesee, William and Lincoln streets to its final destination of Memorial City Hall. The parade will feature floats from local businesses and community groups, including several Cayuga County fire departments, "Capt. Jack" Rick Martinez and his pirate ship, characters from Dickens Christmas in Skaneateles and more. Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at the end of the parade atop a sleigh on the Healing H'Arts Equestrian Center's float.

The Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District will award cash prizes to the best floats, which will be judged based on creativity, holiday theme, enthusiasm of participants and the ability to identify the float's creators. First prize is $150, second prize is $100 and third prize is $75, and winners will be announced after the parade.

Also following the parade will be the city's annual tree-lighting ceremony on the steps of Memorial City Hall.

The events coincide with the BID's Small Business Saturday promotion, which will see dozens of restaurants, breweries and other businesses offering discounts and other special deals on Nov. 27.

The BID is also partnering with The Citizen on the annual Window Wonderland Walk, a decorating contest for downtown businesses and organizations. They will decorate window displays for the holidays through Dec. 9, and the public will be able to vote on their favorites from Monday, Dec. 13, through Sunday, Dec. 19. The winners will be announced on Christmas Eve.

For more information on the Holiday Parade and tree-lighting, Small Business Saturday and the Window Wonderland Walk, find the BID on Facebook or call (315) 252-7874.

