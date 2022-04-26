City of Auburn announces Juneteenth celebration, schedule

The city of Auburn has announced it will celebrate Juneteenth with a full weekend of events June 16 through June 18.

The holiday, which was made official in New York state last year, celebrates the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S. on June 19, 1865, the day Black people in Texas were declared free.

The city's Juneteenth events will begin with walking tours led by the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park. Titled "Hike Through the History of Tubman," the tours will take place at 10 a.m. that Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn. There will also be 2 p.m. "Harriet Tubman's Home in Freedom" tours at her home site at 180 South St., and free gallery talks inside the heritage center at 4 p.m. To RSVP for the tours, call (315) 882-8060 or email kimberly_szewczyk@nps.gov. No registration is needed for the gallery talks.

At 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16, the heritage center will screen the 2019 film about Tubman, "Harriet," on its lawn.

On Friday, June 17, the city's inaugural Juneteenth Gala will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 74 State St., Auburn. It will feature community awards, hors d'oeuvres, an open bar and music by On the Move Entertainment. Tickets are $60. For more information, email info@entertainmentcny.com.

On Saturday, June 18, Juneteenth events will begin with "Ride Through History" trolley tours with the National Park Service and Seward House Museum at 9:15, 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. The free tours will travel by the Seward mansion, Seward Park, William H. Seward and Tubman grave sites in Fort Hill Cemetery, Tubman's church and the historic Black neighborhood. Seating is limited. To RSVP, call (315) 882-8060 or email kimberly_szewczyk@nps.gov.

At 11 a.m. that Saturday, Auburn Mayor Michael Quill and city councilors will lead the city's official Juneteenth 2022 proclamation ceremony, featuring special readings.

At 11:30 a.m. Saturday, the inaugural Juneteenth Parade will proceed from the heritage center and Memorial City Hall down the historic South Street area to the Booker T. Washington Community Center at 23 Chapman Ave. To participate in the parade, email tgilliam@caphelps.org by May 8.

At the community center, a Juneteenth Celebration with food, music and more than 30 vendors will take place from noon to 4:30 p.m. There will also be an inflatable obstacle course, face painting, a basketball shootout, a slime station, indoor movies and live entertainment. The schedule features On the Move Mobile DJ at noon and 4 p.m., local youth at 12:30 p.m., Voices of Faith at 1 p.m., Perform 4 Purpose at 1:30 p.m. and Brownskin Band at 2:30 p.m.

The weekend will conclude with a Juneteenth celebration from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday in downtown Auburn. It will feature food, vendors, beverages from Next Chapter Brewpub and emcee Brian Muldrow, a Cayuga County legislator and member of the Booker T. Washington Community Center board. Performing on the city's Showmobile stage will be R&B group U.A.D. at 5 p.m. and Syracuse Area Music Awards Hall of Fame jazz legend Ronnie Leigh at 8 p.m. Soul/comedy duo SingTrece and Kenneth McLaurin will perform at 6:30 p.m. in the heritage center courtyard as well. To participate in the celebration as a vendor, email courtney@auburndowntown.org by May 20.

For more information on the city's Juneteenth events, visit tourcayuga.com/harriet-tubman/juneteenth-celebration.

