City of Auburn announces more details of Founder's Day weekend

About a month away from the return of Founder's Day, the city of Auburn has announced more details of the annual festival.

This year's Founder's Day will begin Friday, Aug. 6, with a parade along Genesee Street. Added to the festival because recent Memorial Day and holiday parades were canceled due to COVID-19, the Founder's Day parade will celebrate frontline health care workers, first responders and other essential workers for their efforts during the pandemic.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. and feature floats inspired by the Roaring '20s, a time of resurgence in American life, the city said in a news release inviting participants to join the parade.

"Think about creatively incorporating the fashion, music, arts and culture of that time — jazz music, dancing, flappers and so on. This period also saw the large-scale use of automobiles, telephones, films, radio and electrical appliances. There are so many creative options to choose from!" the city said.

To participate in this year's Founder's Day parade, find the registration form at auburnny.gov/foundersday2021 and return it to kbauso@auburnny.gov or the recreation office on the basement level of Memorial City Hall, 24 South St., by Friday, July 23.