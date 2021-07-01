City of Auburn announces more details of Founder's Day weekend

About a month away from the return of Founder's Day, the city of Auburn has announced more details of the annual festival.
This year's Founder's Day will begin Friday, Aug. 6, with a parade along Genesee Street. Added to the festival because recent Memorial Day and holiday parades were canceled due to COVID-19, the Founder's Day parade will celebrate frontline health care workers, first responders and other essential workers for their efforts during the pandemic.
The parade will begin at 6 p.m. and feature floats inspired by the Roaring '20s, a time of resurgence in American life, the city said in a news release inviting participants to join the parade.
"Think about creatively incorporating the fashion, music, arts and culture of that time — jazz music, dancing, flappers and so on. This period also saw the large-scale use of automobiles, telephones, films, radio and electrical appliances. There are so many creative options to choose from!" the city said.
To participate in this year's Founder's Day parade, find the registration form at auburnny.gov/foundersday2021 and return it to kbauso@auburnny.gov or the recreation office on the basement level of Memorial City Hall, 24 South St., by Friday, July 23.
A grand prize of a $100 downtown Auburn gift certificate, redeemable at more than 50 businesses, will be awarded in the float competition. The winner will be announced on the city's Showmobile stage prior to the start of the night's band, Rootshock, at 7:30 p.m. The stage will be located on Genesee Street between State and Exchange streets. Downtown businesses will be serving food and beverages, and the city's open container law will be waived. The concert will continue until 10 p.m.
On Saturday, Aug. 7, Founder's Day will continue with the Downtown Auburn Saturday Market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., where there will be vendors, food trucks and family activities. There will also be a cruise-in featuring antique and classic cars along Genesee Street from the Finger Lakes Region Antique Auto Club of America, Poorboys Classic Hot Rods of Auburn, Prison City Ramblers and Cayuga Cruisers, as well as food and beverages from downtown businesses.
The festival will conclude with live music (TBA) from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday on the Showmobile stage on Genesee Street.
For more information, call (315) 255-4737, email kbauso@auburnny.gov or visit auburnny.gov/foundersday2021.