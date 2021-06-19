City of Auburn announces return of more summer concerts, festivals

With New York's COVID-19 restrictions lifted, the city of Auburn announced the return of several more summer events and festivals on Friday.
Tuesday concerts will return to Hoopes Park beginning July 13, and will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The schedule, which will be announced soon, will continue weekly through Aug. 31. Additional concerts at other city parks on Wednesday and Thursday evenings will also be announced soon, the city said on its Facebook page.
Along with the concerts, the Founder's Day festival will return Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6 and 7. A new Founder's Day Parade will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, followed by live music on the Showmobile downtown. On Saturday, the festival will feature art and food vendors, food trucks and a cruise-in with antique and classic cars from the Finger Lakes Region Antique Auto Club of America, Poorboys Classic Hot Rods of Auburn, the Prison City Ramblers and the Cayuga Cruisers. Live music will continue on the Showmobile following the cruise-in. More details, including parade registration, will be announced by the end of June, the city said.
Also returning to downtown, with details to be announced, will be CNY TomatoFest on Saturday, Sept. 11, the city said.
The returning events join a few the city has already announced, including the Rock the Top monthly concert series on top of the downtown parking garage and Monday Movie Mania weekly movie screenings at parks throughout the city. Additionally, the Auburn Doubledays' 2021 season is underway at Falcon Park, the Downtown Auburn Saturday Market is taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center, and the Casey Park Pool will be open in July and August in partnership with the Auburn YMCA-WEIU.
"Summer events are back and July through September 2021 will look very similar to pre-covid summers with City of Auburn Parks and downtown events," the city said in its post.
For more information, visit facebook.com/cityofauburnny or auburnny.gov.