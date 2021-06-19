City of Auburn announces return of more summer concerts, festivals

Tuesday concerts will return to Hoopes Park beginning July 13, and will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The schedule, which will be announced soon, will continue weekly through Aug. 31. Additional concerts at other city parks on Wednesday and Thursday evenings will also be announced soon, the city said on its Facebook page.

Along with the concerts, the Founder's Day festival will return Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6 and 7. A new Founder's Day Parade will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, followed by live music on the Showmobile downtown. On Saturday, the festival will feature art and food vendors, food trucks and a cruise-in with antique and classic cars from the Finger Lakes Region Antique Auto Club of America, Poorboys Classic Hot Rods of Auburn, the Prison City Ramblers and the Cayuga Cruisers. Live music will continue on the Showmobile following the cruise-in. More details, including parade registration, will be announced by the end of June, the city said.