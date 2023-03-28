Five free concerts will take place at Falcon Park this summer as part of a new series.

The park, the Auburn Doubledays and the city of Auburn are partnering to present the Alive After Five concert series beginning Friday, June 2. The first performer, to be announced March 30, is "a widely known band from the surrounding area that will surely provide some 'in your face rock 'n' roll!'" the city said in a news release.

Concerts will continue Fridays, June 30, July 28 and Aug. 25, and Saturday, Sept. 16.

The concert stage will be set up in center field, and the scoreboard will shine down on the performers. Full concessions and cold adult beverages will be available. Gates will open at 5 p.m., and the performers will take the stage from 6 to 9 p.m. Along with being free and open to the public, the concerts will be family-friendly, the city said.

For more information, including performer announcements, visit facebook.com/officialauburndoubledays, twitter.com/doubledays, auburndoubledays.com, facebook.com/auburnnyparks or auburnny.gov.