Cars, concerts and cultural events will highlight the city of Auburn's annual Founders Day festival this year.

The history-themed festival will take place Saturday, Aug. 12.

The festival will begin with the traditional History on Wheels Antique & Classic Auto Cruise-In, featuring classic oldies by Goodtime Charlie's Mobile Entertainment, that morning on Genesee Street.

Downtown entertainment will include shows by Nate the Great from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Witchy Women of the Finger Lakes at 1:30 p.m. Taking the downtown stage after that will be Fleetwood Mac tribute band Gold Dust Gypsies from 2 to 4 p.m., SAMMY Award-winning Auburn rock band Glass Image from 4 to 6 p.m. and regional country favorites Dirtroad Ruckus from 6 to 9 p.m.

Several Founders Day events will take place outside downtown as well:

• The Finger Lakes Art Council will host a Summer Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Willard Memorial Chapel at 17 Nelson St. It will feature food trucks, food and art vendors, music, raffles and more.

• The Seward House Museum, 33 South St., will offer historic trolley rides in partnership with the National Park Service.

• The Downtown Auburn Saturday Market that morning at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., will feature music by Total Recall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., children's entertainment by Jeff the Magic Man from 9 a.m. to noon and several vendors.

• Volunteers will install a mirror mosaic mural public art project from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the south wall of Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St. The project is hosted by the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District.

Additional details and participants will be announced in the coming months, the city said in a news release.

This year's Founders Day is sponsored by the city with funding support from its American Rescue Plan Act allocation, which was made to boost the recovery of both the event and the local tourism, travel and hospitality industries following the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hilton Garden Inn in Auburn is sponsoring the festival as well.

For more information about sponsorships, contact Kim Bauso of the city's Parks & Recreation Department at (315) 255-4737 or kbauso@auburnny.gov.

For more information about Founders Day, contact Auburn Downtown BID Assistant Director Jesse Kline at (315) 252-7874 or jesse@auburndowntown.org or Bauso.

For more information about historic and cultural sites, or the Downtown Auburn Saturday Market, contact Equal Rights Heritage Center Visitor Experience Manager Courtney Kasper at (315) 258-9820 or courtney@auburndowntown.org.

For more information about the cruise-in, contact Jack Hardy at (315) 253-2615.