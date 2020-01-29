City, Rev partner for movie nights at Auburn theater

The Rev Theater Co. and the city of Auburn are partnering to present a series of Winter Movie Nights at the company's West End Theater, located in the former auditorium of West Middle School at 217 Genesee St., Auburn.

The series begins Friday, Jan. 31, with "The Lion King" (2019) and continues Friday, Feb. 28, with "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." Doors open at 5:30 p.m., followed by the movie at 6:30 p.m.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The first screenings are a trial run, the company said. If the series continues, it would connect to the city's summer movie series at Auburn parks.

Admission is free and open to the public. Popcorn, candy, hot chocolate, coffee, tea and fruit punch will be available for purchase.

For more information, visit therevtheatre.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0