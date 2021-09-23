CIViC pride: Northern Cayuga County towns to celebrate 200th anniversary

The towns of Conquest, Ira and Victory split from Cato two centuries ago, but their residents still celebrate as one community.
That will be the case again from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, when the 200th anniversary of the three towns is celebrated at the CIViC Heritage Historical Society in Cato.
The history center, which takes its name from an acronym comprised of the four towns, will host a presentation that afternoon about two Titanic survivors who settled in the area. Amy Sholes will tell the story of mother and daughter Helga and Hildur Hirvonen, of Finland, who were third-class passengers on the British liner when it began to sink after striking an iceberg on April 15, 1912. The Hirvonens would live in Pennsylvania and then Syracuse before spending the rest of their lives in Cato, said Sholes' mother, town Historian Eva Taylor-Sholes.
The afternoon will also feature a spinning demonstration by CIViC member Kate Pelke at the Cato Farmers Market, which will take place from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. down South Street from the history center. A Cato Village Fair with several vendors will coincide with the celebration as well, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Mott Memorial Park, and a butter-making demonstration will take place at 2:30 p.m. at the center. Taylor-Sholes said there will be no refreshments at the celebration due to COVID-19, and all New York state pandemic guidance will be followed at the center.
The historian told The Citizen that Saturday will be the culmination of several events celebrating the 200th anniversary of Conquest, Ira and Victory.
In August, the three towns and Cato gathered for a kickball tournament. Despite the competitive atmosphere, residents of the four towns have always seen themselves as one community, Taylor-Sholes said. Along with the village of Meridian, though, they tend to gravitate toward Cato because of its library, hardware and grocery stores, and other amenities.
A military tract town created to compensate Revolutionary War soldiers with land, Cato's population was more than 4,000 by 1820. The state split the town in four in March of the following year.
"This is basically just a celebration of the enduring nature of the towns," Taylor-Sholes said. "It's pretty significant when you get to the 200-year mark and you're still intact."
