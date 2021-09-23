CIViC pride: Northern Cayuga County towns to celebrate 200th anniversary

The towns of Conquest, Ira and Victory split from Cato two centuries ago, but their residents still celebrate as one community.

That will be the case again from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, when the 200th anniversary of the three towns is celebrated at the CIViC Heritage Historical Society in Cato.

The history center, which takes its name from an acronym comprised of the four towns, will host a presentation that afternoon about two Titanic survivors who settled in the area. Amy Sholes will tell the story of mother and daughter Helga and Hildur Hirvonen, of Finland, who were third-class passengers on the British liner when it began to sink after striking an iceberg on April 15, 1912. The Hirvonens would live in Pennsylvania and then Syracuse before spending the rest of their lives in Cato, said Sholes' mother, town Historian Eva Taylor-Sholes.