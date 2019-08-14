The true story of a student activist who resisted the Nazis will be told in "We Will Not Be Silent," an original play being performed this weekend at the Morgan Opera House in Aurora.
The show depicts the confrontation between 21-year-old Sophie Scholl, who led the only major act of civil resistance against Hitler's regime during World War II, and Kurt Grunwald, her interrogator. Written by actor and playwright David Meyers, the show is based on true events that took place in Munich, Germany, in 1943. It asks how far one is willing to go for a cause they believe in, even if it means risking the lives of friends and family.
The show is the 13th to be performed at the Morgan Opera House, 370 Main St., Aurora, as a winner of the annual Gloria Ann Barnell Peter Playwright Competition.
The show is directed by Wells College theater professor Siouxsie Easter, and its cast includes Jim Byrne as Kurt Grunwald, Mallory Cleere as Sophie Scholl and Luke Lauchle as Hans Scholl. The set and lighting designer is Patti Goebel, and the production assistant is Liz Sherman.
Showtimes are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 16 and 17. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for students.
For more information, visit morganoperahouse.org or davidacts.com, or call (315) 364-5437.