Classics are back: Father's Day car show returns to Cayuga County's Emerson Park

When the Prison City Ramblers car club started in 1954, it had about a dozen members who would meet in the basement of the Auburn police station.

Sixty-eight years later, that club is still around with about 80 members, and in the Cayuga County area, it’s also become the keeper of a Father’s Day tradition for many families.

The annual Prison City Ramblers Father’s Day Car Show at Emerson Park draws hundreds of classic car owners and thousands of visitors. But for the past two years, the show couldn’t be held because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The hiatus is over for 2022, and that’s welcome news to Ed Pinckney, the club’s president. Pinckney said everywhere he goes recently, people are expressing their excitement for the return of this year’s show.

“We felt bad the last couple of years not being able to do it,” he said, noting that the club’s not been able to donate as much to local charities the past two years because the Father’s Day show was canceled.

The Prison City Ramblers use the show’s proceeds, which come from vehicle registration fees and 50/50 raffles, for donations to small local charities such as food pantries that typically don’t get much or any funding from the government. In 2019, the last year for the Father’s Day car show, the club made about $6,000 in donations.

An additional charitable opportunity at this year’s show will be a donation jar for the Ukraine war relief effort. The public is also encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations that will be taken to pantries.

The car show has no entrance fee for spectators, and unlike previous years, there also is no Emerson Park parking fee this year.

In addition to seeing and chatting with the owners of hundreds of classic automobiles, car show visitors can enjoy food, a wide range of vendors and DJ music. There is also a judging component, with dozens of awards given out to the registered car owners.

As for why the Prison City Ramblers Father’s Day Car Show is so popular, Pinckney sites a few factors.

There’s the connection that so many dads have with cars, which makes the event a natural opportunity for families on this holiday.

And then there’s the park itself.

“The best part is the setting” Pinckney said. “If we get a real nice day, people will come to the car show and then just enjoy the park.

Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.