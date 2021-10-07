CNY artisan summit to be held to support pandemic relief

A virtual artisan summit will be hosted this month by Bespoke: Art & Craftsmanship, a collective of central New York art-based businesses.

Taking place from Friday, Oct. 15, through Sunday, Oct. 24, the summit will feature behind-the-scenes video tours of artisan studios and more in an effort to educate art consumers about their work and help artisans recovering from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. A portion of donations collected through the summit will go to CNY Arts for its COVID-19 Arts Impact Fund.

Among the organizers of the summit is Forge Gone Conclusions of Skaneateles, which is also featured in one of the summit's video tours.

For more information, or to sign up for the summit, visit bespokeartcraft.com.

